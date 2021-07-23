Still no Splash for Lamlash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The annual Lamlash Splash has been cancelled again this year owing to public health concerns and for the safety of volunteers and swimmers.

The 1.3-mile swim from Holy Isle to Lamlash usually attracts a capacity 40 open-sea swimmers and requires a large number of volunteers who assist with all of the safety measures, both in the water and on land.

The announcement will be equally sad news for the huge crowds that usually gather to witness the event, held in September, particularly as it was also cancelled last year.





After careful consultation with swimmers, volunteers and all those involved, the Splash committee decided that there was just too much uncertainty about running the event this year.

Organiser Ann Hart said: ‘After much thought and discussion, the Splash committee have taken the difficult, but necessary decision to cancel the Lamlash Splash 2021.

‘We feel that at present, with all the uncertainty regarding Covid restrictions and localised outbreaks the event would not feel the same.

‘In addition, given that all those assisting with the event both prior to and on the day, do so voluntarily, it would be foolhardy to subject them to unnecessary risk of exposure and stress.





‘We realise that many potential entrants will be disappointed but we are hopeful that the situation will have improved enough both globally and locally to allow us to hold the Splash again in 2022.

‘We look forward to hopefully seeing you then.’

The Splash, as it is affectionately known, can be a gruelling challenge with swells, tides, jellyfish and high winds all contributing to the difficulties encountered by swimmers.

Still, it remains an extremely popular event on Arran – this year would have been the 19th Splash – with swimmers training throughout the year to compete in the event.