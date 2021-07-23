We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

It was always likely to be a super summer on Arran…and boy has it turned out that way.

The place is buzzing and the sun is shining – a staycation bonanza, indeed, for Arran. And after the 15 months we have had, everyone – whether they are a resident or a visitor – deserves it.

Caution must remain, however, as we are acutely aware the pandemic is far from over and the advice for visitors to have two lateral flow tests before they come over to the island is a sensible one.





It’s good to see there are contingency plans in place to get anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 off the island – via the Lochranza to Cloanaig ferry – without coming into contact with anyone else.

And to clear up any anomalies which may arise, it has been made clear that anyone having to self-isolate, in any accommodation they have rented, will be expected to pay for their extra stay themselves.

Meanwhile, while we all enjoy the sunshine and the dry weather, it was inevitable one topic would soon have to be considered – water.

Scottish Water has made its first warning that with more demand, supplies are getting shorter. It is up to everyone to play their part in conserving what they can.



