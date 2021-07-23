Get in step with Arran health walks

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A series of healthy walks around Arran are being offered next month by environmental charity Eco Savvy.

The organisation has teamed up with North Ayrshire Council’s Trinity Active Travel Hub to promote the programme known as Stroll with It!

The two share a focus on encouraging low carbon, active and sustainable travel.





The walks, the first of which starts next month, will be led by trained volunteer health walk leaders Diana Turbett and Linda Taylor.

They will each take between an hour and one-and-a-half hours and will be at a gentle pace.

All walks are risk assessed, completely free, and aim to fit in with bus times.

The first walk will take place in Brodick, exploring the southern part of Fisherman’s Walk, on Tuesday August 3, starting at 11am.





This circular walk will start outside Eco Savvy’s base at the Ormidale Pavilion and will include a stroll along part of Fisherman’s Walk and the historic Douglas Row.

On returning participants will have access to toilets and the use of the kitchen with the option of an outdoor cuppa and a chat.

The second walk will take place on Tuesday August 17, where participants will meet at 11am at COAST’s Discovery Centre to enjoy a stroll around Lamlash.

The walk will head east along the Lamlash shore, with views over Holy Isle and passing the pier and RNLI lifeboat station looking towards the Ayrshire coast.

Toilets and outside refreshments are available at the Discovery Centre.

The third walk will be on Tuesday August 31, starting at 11.15am, and will take in some of the sights of Blackwaterfoot.

Participants can look forward to walking a short section of the Arran Coastal Way and a visit to the Pioneer Project Community Garden at Kilpatrick.

A maximum of 12 places will be available per walk and bookings and enquiries can be made by contacting Diana at diana.ecosavvy@gmail.com.

All walks are subject to change according to national and local Covid guidelines and the weather.

If the walks are well-attended and there is enough demand, the Tuesday walks could continue fortnightly into the autumn with the ongoing programme reflecting demand and interest.

There will also be opportunities for others to train as volunteer walk leaders for Stroll with It! which will enable Eco Savvy to sustain and develop health walks on Arran.