Fun in the sun at sports summer camp

More than 65 primary pupils aged five-12 years attend the Arran Community Sports Hub summer camp from Wednesday July 14 to Friday July 16.

In splendid sunshine two of the days were based at the Ormidale park in Brodick and the final day was at Arran High School in Lamlash.

The pupils enjoyed a variety of sports delivered from community clubs across the island such as football, golf, triathlon, hockey, boxing and activities from COAST.





The activities were free and were organised by Active Schools co-ordinator Lauren Gilbert.

They had a variety of helpers from the high school including Julie Hamill, Ruby Johnson and Harriet Lucas, and Active Schools young ambassadors Beth McCarthy, Lilly Currie and Isabella Reid.

It was also great to have former North Ayrshire Sports Academy pupils involved throughout the three days – Ross Dobson, Ellie Boner, James Reid and Jed Russell.

They had various roles throughout the day to ensure the young people were staying safe but most importantly having fun.





Lunches were provided by On a Roll in Blackwaterfoot and these were brilliant and all the pupils thoroughly enjoyed these each day.

At the end of each day the pupils also had a treat from Arran Dairies, which provided free ice cream.

Lauren told the Banner: ‘This is my last event here on the island as I have recently secured myself a job with North Lanarkshire Active Schools.

‘I have been based on Arran for almost two years and have loved every second of it and will be so sad to leave.’