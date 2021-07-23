Ewan’s selfless efforts recognised with golfing prize

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran’s mountain rescue team leader recently swapped the hills of the island for the Renaissance golf course at North Berwick.

A keen golfer, Ewan McKinnon enjoyed an afternoon on the links course with celebrities and golfing professionals as one of several front-line heroes recognised for their hard work and dedication throughout the pandemic.

Ewan, who holds a number of Arran golfing records, relished the opportunity to play with Scots professional golfer Robert MacIntyre during the European Tour’s Golf for Good initiative at the Renaissance Club, the day before the popular Rolex Series event.





Robert, from Oban, last weekend finished a magnificent eighth at the British Open in Kent.

North Berwick Tournament partners Aberdeen Standard Investments and VisitScotland donated the pro-am places to seven golf fans described as ‘being deserving to be rewarded for their hard work in their communities over the last year’.

Ewan was nominated for his selfless work with AMRT and was selected to play with 24-year-old Robert during this year’s abrdn Scottish Open pro-am.

He also had the opportunity to meet former Scots golfer Ken Brown, now a leading golf TV commentator and Dan Walker from BBC Breakfast TV.





Ewan, 32, has been involved with AMRT team since he was 16 years old.

He officially joined as a member once he reached the age requirement of 18 and has volunteered with the organisation ever since.

His years of dedication and experience have seen him rise from team member to team leader, a position which not only holds a great deal of responsibility but also requires large amounts of time invested into organising, training and, of course, the mountain rescues themselves.

A video from the event describes the seven front-line workers as ‘the real heroes’ and can be viewed on the official European Tour’s Facebook page.