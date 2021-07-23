Club draw winners

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The winners of the June draw of the Lochranza and Catacol 200 Club were: first prize Masako Ritchie, and the second prize went to Jean Warren.

The winner of the Brodick Improvements Committee 200 Club draw for June was Elby Lang of Brodick.



