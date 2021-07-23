Arran Banner Golf – week 30, 2021

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday July 15, Summer Cup: 1 Neil Young 64-5=59, 2 Scott Campbell 77-16=61, 3 Graeme Andrew 74-12=62. Best scratch Neil Young 64. Magic twos Jack McNally and Scott Macfarlane @16th, Dougie Macfarlane and Martin Wallbank @5th, Ian Bremner @13th, Stuart McLaren @17th, Neil Young @14th and 16th. Hole 5 drawn, Martin Wallbank and Dougie Macfarlane win.

Sunday July 18, Hamilton Bowl (bogey): 1 Scott Campbell +5, 2 Hugh McLelland +3, 3 Paul Cowan +2 BIH. Best scratch Paul Cowan -3 to bogey. Magic twos Paul Cowan @ 16th.





Fixtures: Friday July 23, Frank Crum – two-ball foursomes, make up own groups, see starter for times. Sunday July 25, Scratch Cup, draw at noon. Thursday July 29, Summer Stableford, make up own groups, see starter for times. Sunday August 1, Hamilton Bowl (bogey) final round, noon draw. Friday August 6, Lamlash Open Practice Day and Dan Crawford Salver ( Stableford). Saturday and Sunday, August 7 and 8, Lamlash Open. Times still available.

Congratulations to Todd Jameson who beat Iain Murchie in the final of the Club Championship.

Ladies’ section: Wednesday July 15, Stroke 4: 1 Susan Butchard 75-13=62 BIH, 2 Alison Heron 87-25=62. Scratch Susan Butchard. 75. Spaces still available for Island Mixed fours on Monday July 26. Contact starter for times, phone 600196.

Whiting Bay Golf Club





Wednesday July 14, Summer Trophy, 29 played: 1 Sandy Pringle 15, 62 acb, 2 Fraser McKenzie 16, 62, 3 Nicol Auld 3, 63, 4 Ronnie Mann 14, 64 acb. Magic twos Graeme Crichton and Jamie Macpherson @4th, Fraser Mckenzie @11th, Gus MacLeod @12th, John Rankin @17th.

Sunday July 18, The Raymond Curtis Salver: once again a fine morning for golf and a good field of 38 participated in the latest of our charity support opens.

Scoring was good across the board with net 61 being good enough only for fourth place but the two Jamies, Macpherson and Stewart, each produced superb scores of 64 gross and these on a day when any advantage in distance was more than tempered by hard fast greens requiring great short game dexterity.

Superb golf from both with Jamie Macpherson just edging first place on handicap and Jamie Stewart edging best gross score on the better back nine. Result: 1 Jamie Macpherson 5, 64, 2 Cameron Hill 19, 60 acb, 3 Jamie Stewart 4, 60 and lowest gross, 4 Graeme Crichton 13, 61.

Fixtures: Saturday and Sunday July 24 and 25, The WBGC and Hunter Furnishing Gents Open. Monday July 26, The WBGC Junior Open, for boys and girls aged 17 and under. Various age group prizes, free burgers and juice. Starts at 10.30am, turn up and play.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday July 14, 18-hole medal: 1 M McDonald 73-17=56, 2 R McLean 77-15=62, 3 R Logan 70-7=63 and scratch.

Saturday July 18, 18-hole medal: 1 M McDonald 75-16=59, 2 J McGovern 73-13=60, 3 R Logan 69-7=62 and scratch.

Fixtures: Saturday July 24, 18-hole medal: Wednesday July 28, 18-hole medal. Competitors arrange their own pairings and adhere to the current Covid regulations.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday July 11, sweep, 28 played: 1 David Hendry 75-15=60, 2 Donald McKinnie 76-14=62, 3 John Beattie 85-22=63 acb. Scratch Ewan McKinnon 63.

Wednesday July 14, Summer Cup, 46 played: 1 Babbies MacNeil 74-16=58, 2 Russell Duncan 78-18=60, 3 Douglas Robertson 81-20=61 acb. Scratch Ewan McKinnon 68.

Sunday July 18, Navy Shield Stableford, 32 played: 1 Neil Duncan 23, 39pts acb, 2 Matt Dobson 5, 39pts, 3 Finlay Sillars 12, 38pts acb.

Fixture: Sunday July 25, Club Trophy.

Shiskine Golf Club

Thursday July 15, Ladies’ 12-hole medal. Bronze: 1 and medal winner, Jerry Arthur 62-23=39.

Sunday July 18, Gents 12-hole medal. First class: 1 J Brown 47-5=42, 2 W Paton 49-5=44, 3 J Salton 52-7=45. Second class: 1 and medal winner and scratch BIH, D Logan 47-8=39, 2 A Bannatyne 55-15=40, 3 Q Oliver 59-16=43 BIH.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday July 13, Peter Sutton. 1 Brian Sherwood 64, 2 Phil Betley 65 BIH, 3 John Milesi 65. Magic two Brian Sherwood.

Fixtures: Tuesday July 27, Peter Sutton/Lady Mary, tee off 12.30pm. Anyone playing in the evening please contact Brian by Monday.