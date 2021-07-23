A whole new experience awaits at Bellevue Farm

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

There is a whole new Barn Experience awaiting for everyone at Bellevue Farm.

Bellevue is a traditional beef and sheep farm near Blackwaterfoot whose farm tours and open days are already hugely popular.

Now a new indoor experience has been added as Ailsa and Donald Currie take their working farm visits to a new level.





They have been busy during the lockdown months first building and then kitting out the new barn which takes visitors on a virtual ‘farm to fork’ tour with animals, machinery, feeding and everything in between.

Among the most popular animals on the tour are the alpacas, with year-old Pablo and Charlie still inside.

Donkeys Hamish and Murphy are also the stars along with Tabitha the miniature Shetland pony, Highland cows, rabbits, ducks, hens and goats.

Babies too are always popular with both tiny turkey chicks and baby chickens in incubation at the moment.





Bellevue held an open day recently to showcase to VisitArran members just what they could offer their visitors.

The farm tours take place around the farmyard as part of a group and last around one and half hours.

Visitors have the opportunity to help feed the animals, collect the eggs and hear from the farmer about farming life.

And they can see what happens on a working farm and hear how the routine changes throughout the seasons.

Alisa said: ‘We are delighted with our new Barn Experience which we are sure will be very popular.

‘It is still a work in progress and we look forward to its continued development.

‘Our farm experiences are self-guided and give visitors the chance to meet our animals, see our machinery and hear the Arran food story.’

The farm also now sells its free range eggs and home-reared pork and lamb.