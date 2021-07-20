Announcements – June 16, 2021

death

Green – Robert. Peacefully at Arran War Memorial Hospital on Saturday, 10th July 2021 aged 86 years. Beloved husband of Gina and much loved father to Susan and Vicky, Papa to Mark, Louise, Lucy and Jamie. Loved by all the family. A huge thank you to all the Doctors and Nurses at Arran War Memorial Hospital for the care and attention received by Bert and his family. Cremation service to be held at Daldowie Crematorium on Wednesday, 21st July at 13:45. Anyone wishing the webcast link please contact Gwen Brooks on 07917 354016.

MACKENZIE – Mary. The Knowe Farm, King’s Cross, Isle of Arran. Peacefully at Montrose House on Tuesday 6th July 2021. Has already been laid to rest. No cards please.

TAYLOR – Tommy passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on 30th June surrounded by family. Many thanks to the community nursing team, Kate Jenks, Dr Janet Iqbal, staff at Arran Medical Group and all who have offered their condolences.

AcknowledgemenT

MACMILLAN – Alison. Alison’s family would like to thank everyone for the many cards & flowers received. Also, thanks to Cooriedoon Care Home for the loving care & support for mum over the past eight years. Thanks to the Coffee Pot staff for always taking time to talk to mum and make her feel welcome. Thanks to David & Clair Hendry for funeral arrangements and Liz Clarke for her kindness and compassion and uplifting service.