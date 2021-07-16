Second trail race lined up for Lamlash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Entries are now open for a second 10k race being held on Arran next month.

The Lamlash Forest Trail Race will take place on Sunday August 29 at 2.30pm. This is two weeks after the Brodick Glencloy Forest Trail Race, which is Arran Runners’ first race since 2019 due to the subsequent Covid-19 disruption.

The Brodick race, on Sunday August 15, which will be based at Ormidale sports park, will also start at 2.30pm on Ribbeck’s Garage forecourt on Auchrannie Road.





Because of Covid, Scottish Athletics, which licences the races, requires that entry is made online. Therefore, unfortunately, entry on the day will not be possible.

Runners and organisers will, of course, have to abide by Covid regulations as per Scottish Government and Scottish Athletics rules. There will, therefore, be no changing or toilet facilities available.

Because entry is online, and there are currently restrictions on ferry numbers, Arran Runners are not sure how many entrants they will get.

To be practical, the entry has been capped at 100 runners and if there are more than 50 runners, they will need to run in two ‘bubbles’.





Anyone wishing to enter the Brodick or Lamlash race, should use the SiEntries website. Entry costs £9 per person.

Anyone interested in helping with the races in any way should please contact Tommy Gilmore (01770) 302246. A Whiting Bay race is also being planned, possibly for September.