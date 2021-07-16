Paras-medics take top spot at Texas Scramble

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Shiskine Golf Club

Sunday July 11, Sam Guthrie Trophy, Texas Scramble. Heroes theme. 1 Paras-medics – Alan Bannatyne, Kirstie Barton, Smithy and Neil Henderson and Emma Henderson 36.2. 2 St Liz’s Heroes -Louise Macalister, Shirley Anderson, Steve Garraway and Alice Anderson 36.8. Best fancy dress, Dad’s Army – Charles and Irene Currie, Irene and Billy Anderson. Hole prizes: 1 Jack Dunn, 2 Susan Wilson, 3 Sandy Kerr, 5 Fiona Henderson, 7 Zara Weir, 8 Shirley Anderson, 9 Alan Stewart, 10 Fraser Pilkington. Approximately £1,000 was raised on the day for Shiskine Valley Trust.

Monday July 12, Centenary Putter. Winners, Q Oliver and S Weir 28+27=55pts. Gents

1st class: 1 F Pilkington, 25pts BIH, 2 A Gallagher, 25pts, 3 A Miller, 24pts. 2nd class: 1 Q Oliver, 28pts, 2 A Hutton, 25pts BIH, 3 D Hesse, 25pts. Magic twos, D Hesse, A Howie x2, J Cleat, D McDonald. Ladies: 1 S Weir, 27pts BIH, 2 E Kerr, 27pts, 3 J McDonald, 26pts.





Machrie Bay Golf Club

A field of 44 ladies took part in a two player Texas Scramble at the Machrie Ladies Open. The weather was lovely and the course was in good condition. Thanks to David Jeffries for getting everything ship shape for the day.

The prizegiving took place outside on the putting green. Lady captain, Clare Buchanan presented the main winners with their prizes as well as all the hole prizewinners. Clare was ably helped by her lovely assistant club captain Brian Sherwood.

Result: 1 E Hunter and D McKellar 25.25, 2 P Johnston and E Kelso 26.25, 3 S Weir and Z Weir 27.25, 4 C Buchanan and J Arthur 27.5





Hole prizes: 1 Mystery Prize, S Murchie and A Heron, 2 Longest Putt, A Thomson and F McMillan, 3 Nearest the line, I Currie and J Devine, 4 Longest Drive, K Barton and M J Tod, 5 Nearest the Pin in 2, E Kelso and P Johnston, 6.Nearest the line, J Hutton and M Tod, 7 Longest Putt, F Miller and L Howie, 8. Mystery Prize, A Thomson and F McMillan, 9 Nearest the Pin in 2, D McKellar and E Hunter.

Tuesday July 6, Peter Sutton. 1 John Milesi 63, 2 Sandy Murray 64 BIH, 3 Brian Sherwood 64. Magic two Alex Morrison-Cowan.

Fixtures: Tuesday July 20, Peter Sutton/Lady Mary. 12.30pm tee-off.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday July 7, Summer Trophy, 23 played. 1 David Blair 12, 62, 2 Neil McKechnie 10, 64 acb, 3 Douglas Auld 19, 64, 4 Andrew Martin 14, 65 acb. Lowest gross Nicol Auld 3, 66. Magic twos, Gus MacLeod @2, Ryan Armstrong @7, David Blair, Robert McNaught, John Pennycott, Stan Rainey @17.

Sunday July 11, the Whiting Bay Improvements Stableford. A good field of 38 took part in the 2021 edition of The Improvements, the latest in the summer open competitions in support of local causes. The recent trend of good scoring continued with 26 players carding 30 points or more and the top six all beating par figures. 1 Gavin Bell 24, 43pts, 2 Sandy Pringle 16, 41, 3 Patricia Tait 24, 38 acb, 4 Sean Higgins 24, 38. Magic twos, Jamie Stewart @1st, David Brookens @2nd, Jamie Macpherson @15th Sandy Kelso @ 16th and Stan Rainey @17th.

Fixtures: Sunday July 18, The Raymond Curtis Salver. Wednesday July 21, The McLintock Cup.

Lamlash Golf Club

The players in this year’s ladies championship were Sheena Murchie and Susan Butchard. After a very hard fought, close and exciting game Susan won with the last putt on the 18th green.

Wednesday July 7, Medal 5. 1 Sheena Murchie 77-14=63, 2 Anne MacVicar. 86-20=66. Scratch Sheena Murchie 77. Thursday July 8, Summer Cup and Scratch Club. 1 Paul Jameson 72-10=62, 2 Neil Stewart 68-5=63, 3 Iain Murchie 70-7=63. Best scratch, Neil Stewart 68. Magic twos, Ian Bremner, Dougie Macfarlane and Paul Jameson, all at 16th, Neil Young at 13th, Iain Murchie at 5th. Hole 12 drawn, rollover. Sunday July 11, Medal Shield. 1 Ian Bremner 71-8=63, 2 Craig Watson 75-9=66. Best scratch, Ian Bremner 71. Magic twos, Martin Wallbank at 16th. Hole 12 drawn, rollover.

Fixtures: Saturday July 17, Club Championship final, 36 holes. 1pm and 5pm. Sunday July 18, Hamilton Bowl, noon draw. Thursday July 22, Summer Cup. Make up own groups. Monday July 26, Island Mixed 4s, phone starter for times (600196), tee-off from noon.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday July 7, Wednesday Medal. 1 R I McMillan 82-23-59, 2 G Andrew 71-11-60, 3 G McKelvie 70-8-62 and scratch. Saturday July 10, Commemoration Shield. 1 J W Kelso 76-20-56, 2 G Andrew 72-10-62, 3 W Paton 70-8-62. Congratulations to Willie Kelso of Shiskine Golf Club on winning the Commemoration Shield. The scratch prize Silver Salver goes to Billy Paton.

Fixtures: Saturday July 17, 18-hole medal. Wednesday July 21, Fairs Cup. Please make up your own pairings and adhere to the latest Covid-19 guidance.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday July 7, Summer Cup, 36 played. Matt Dobson 66-6=60, Fred Galbraith 76-14=62, Bill Donaldson 77-14=63, ACB. Scratch, Matt Dobson 66. Fixture: Sunday July 18, Navy Shield.