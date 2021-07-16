Bouncing back

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran has faced its toughest time during the entire pandemic in the last week or so.

Of course, the re-opening of the island’s tourism sector and a third wave of the virus was always going to be a risky time. But the fact the island has seen its highest number of recorded positive Covid cases recently shows – if anyone was in any doubt – the virus is not going anywhere soon.

And the fact some businesses on the island, particularly in hospitality, who have already had a tough 18 months were hit by another closure, or partial closure, is a bitter pill indeed.





However, it appears we are over the worst for now and as we say on our front page Arran is ready to ‘bounce back’. And that bounce is just what the island economy needs.

On Monday we, along with the rest of Scotland, move to level zero as the re-opening of the country continues and by August 9 most legal restrictions will be lifted.

And the entire island adult population will have been double jabbed by the end of the month.

However, as the recent outbreak on the island has shown, there is no room for complacency and the continued wearing of masks in shops and on public transport seems a sensible way forward and looks like being mandatory in Scotland for the foreseeable future.



