Arran Banner Letters – week 29, 2021

High-speed boats a peril

Sir,

Just recently I was so sad to see a high speed boat going at what looked like a 100mph in the no-take zone in Lamlash Bay and past Holy Isle. This is an area where beautiful curious seals swim happily around me in my inflatable kayak when I float there in the sea looking down at the beautiful plants, fish and marine animals living beneath the clear waters.

Just a week ago a seal was killed violently in the no-take zone near Clauchlands Point. The seal must have suffered terribly and crawled in enormous pain to the beach. It must have been crashed into by a high speed boat. A while ago a gigantic fin lay rotting on the beach also in the no-take zone. Some poor basking shark (which are harmless to humans) or a whale perhaps, had had its huge fin torn off through some horrific accident, possibly also in collision with a boat moving through the water at high speed.





This no-take conservation area belongs to the sea animals and plants, and God knows, there is precious little ocean left that humans have not taken and exploited for their own pleasure and greed. The no-take conservation area in Lamlash is so small, but at least, surely, we can allow the beautiful marine animals there to live in safety and peace. They do not harm the Earth as mankind does. This is their world, too, and the sea – in these tiny conservation areas at least – should belong to them.

If only we could create more of these conservation areas in the sea and protect the wild life there, it would be so helpful to the planet, but we are not even letting them have a tiny bit.

Please don’t drive your high speed boats in this tiny conservation area which is home for our beautiful sea creatures. It is not much that they have got. This is their planet as well as ours. Our seals and basking sharks on Arran are so beautiful and innocent – they don’t deserve this cruelty and unkindness.

Yours,





Devika Rosamund, Lamlash.

Fish farm debate

Sir,

I see Mr Tommy Gilmore is trying to persuade the residents of Arran to support the proposed fish farm off the north coast of the island. Once again, he is ignoring the potential environmental damage that is likely to occur if planning permission is granted. If the proponents of the scheme were genuinely interested in preserving the marine ecology of Arran’s coastal waters they would employ the closed tank, land located farming method rather than the open cage, sea located type.

The Scottish Salmon Company is applying for a licence to ‘discharge to the water environment fish excreta, uneaten food and other substances resulting from the operation of a new marine pen fish farm’. As I pointed out in my previous reply to Mr Gilmore’s letter, these other substances include chemical medication used to control fish lice that affect farmed fish – the current medication of choice being a neonicotinoid which has been banned for use on land but not in the sea.

Once again, I invite Mr Gilmore to take a swim in this soup of pollution. Finally, his contention that tourism and fish farming can co-exist is such an over simplification as to be laughable.

Yours,

Brian Grindall, Shiskine

Appalling behaviour

Sir

I feel that your readers should know that the hardworking staff of our

Co-ops are being abused by people who they challenge for not wearing

masks. What uncaring, selfish and appalling behaviour, aimed at people

who are looking after our interests.

Yours,

Viv Parks, Blackwaterfoot.

Point memories

Sir,

It has been very interesting to read the letters in the Banner from James Paterson, on June 18, and Bob Haddow, on July 2, about Kings Cross Point.

We featured the history of Kings Cross Point in our book Arran for Families, sadly out of print, and it has been lovely reading about it. I can remember the day we walked round it all and David had his pad and pencil to draw it all. It brings back lovely memories, just as if it was yesterday.

Yours,

Joyce and David Hilton, Portobello.

Thank you

Sir,

I’d like to say a big thank you to all the lovely people – local and visitors – who came to my aid when I tripped and went my length outside the Book and Card Centre on Tuesday. Particularly Rachel who stayed with me throughout, and those who helped track down my husband.

Thanks also to the staff at the War Memorial Hospital who cleaned me up and checked me over. I’m glad to say that there was no serious damage, although one of the mugs I had just bought at ArCaS got broken in the fall!

You were all wonderful, and I’m very grateful.

Yours,

Christine Purcell, Brodick.