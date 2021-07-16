Arran Banner 20 Years Ago, week 29, 2021

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday July 14, 2001

Arran Out of School Care, based in Brodick, looks after children during school holidays while parents are at work. Last week the children created sand sculptures on the beach with artists Josephine Pomeroy and Edward O’Donnelly. 01_B29ABTYA01

Geoffrey Botterill and Anthony Butterworth in the dining room at their Kilmichael Country House Hotel which is featured in a glossy restaurant book, Scotland on a plate. 01_B29ABTYA02





Runners set off on the Kildonan fun run which is just one of the many events held during the village’s fun week. 01_B29ABTYA03

Gator Kerr and his impostor Sheila Gilmore at the Shiskine Texas Scaramble. 01_B29ABTYA04

Crowds gather to cheer on their ducks as they approach the finish line of the Duck Derby during the Shiskine Valley Sports Day. 01_B29ABTYA05

Keeping it in the family, Jamie Duncan takes on the mantle of Brodick Golf Club champion from brother Ross. 01_B29ABTYA06



