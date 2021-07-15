Live music is back: Star acts tune up for MOK 2021

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Campbeltown will once again ring with the sound of music following the announcement that the Mull of Kintyre Music Festival (MOK) will go ahead across three venues from August 18 – 22.

The headline acts will be Tide Lines, Da Birlinn, Clare Hastings Trio, Scotia Ceilidh Band, Ross Couper and Tom Oakes, Catherine Tinney, Wee Toon Tellers and Slainte Davaar Allstars.

The concerts will be run within Scottish Government guidelines relating to Covid-19 and so will have reduced capacities.





Tickets for the concerts in the Victoria Hall will be restricted to 250 on the Friday night and 350 on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for the Heritage Centre and Ceol Campbeltown concerts will be released at half their normal capacities.

As social distancing rules relax, a second batch of tickets may be released for the Heritage Centre and Ceol Campbeltown concerts again in line with the capacity guidelines at the time.

As capacities are lower the organisers are asking those who wish to attend to get their tickets right away to avoid disappointment.





The festival committee has been working for the past few months with Argyll and Bute Council Environmental Health team, liveArgyll and the Health Safety Executive to ensure the event will be held as safely as possible.

This means that the Victoria Hall concerts will be laid out with tables and chairs with table service for alcohol orders to avoid queues at the bar.

The concerts in the Heritage Centre and Ceol Campbeltown will be closer to normal, the only difference will be more spacing between seats.

A festival committee spokesperson told the Courier: ‘We are delighted to be able to go ahead with this year’s event and we have a fantastic line up of bands across all seven ticketed concerts.

‘The bands are desperate to play as many of them have not performed live for nearly a year and half.

‘We would like to thank everyone for their patience whilst we worked through all the due diligence required to make sure we can run the event in a safe manner where everyone can really enjoy themselves.

‘We anticipate the lower capacity levels will create quite a demand for tickets for many of the concerts and we look forward to putting on a full live event again.’

Organisers are currently in discussions on what can be run outdoors, and will announce this shortly.