Summer club for busy bees

Arran Library in Brodick is helping to keep boredom at bay during the summer holidays with a number of activities taking place each week in July as part of their children’s summer club.

Children, aged between five and 12 years old, will join library staff and guests over a six-week period for a number of fun activities which will include a scavenger hunt, fun sports event and various crafts events. However, due to their popularity all are already oversubscribed.

Last week children enjoyed a bee demonstration with Margo McLellan where they took part in a number of bee-related activities, including a design a bee garden competition.





Today (Friday), a mini sports day, also fully booked, will take place, offering physical and fun activities for the children.