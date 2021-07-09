Holidaymaker calls for glass ban on beaches

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A holidaymaker from Glasgow is calling for North Ayrshire Council to prohibit glass on Arran’s beaches and for serious consequences for offenders so that everyone can safely enjoy the natural amenity.

Craig Primrose and his two children, James, four and Alana, two, recently enjoyed a long weekend on Arran, but their visit to Brodick beach was marred by the amount of broken glass they discovered during their day out.

Following his family visit, Craig said: ‘We had a fantastic long weekend in Arran which was my kids’ first visit. As always it didn’t disappoint, however I was horrified at the amount of broken glass on Brodick beach and how selfish people are to have done this.





‘Along with the glass on the beach itself, we also found glass protruding under the surface which could easily have ripped someone’s foot open.

‘I hope the council start prohibiting glass on beaches with serious consequences for those who breach them, and more importantly, so that everyone can safely enjoy the beautiful beaches on Arran!’

The father of two used the experience to teach his children about the dangers of broken glass.

Craig continued: ‘After discussing the dangers of discarded glass with my son, he wanted to ensure nobody else could potentially hurt themselves so we had a glass clean up and he almost filled his beach bucket with glass instead of building sandcastles.





‘Needless to say I was very proud of his outlook and we hope we did our bit to clean up a bit of the beautiful beach in Brodick.’

Although a small section of Brodick beach borders a historic coup where Arran residents previously discarded household waste, including broken glass and crockery, the majority of the glass picked up by the Primrose family was modern and showed little sign of age-related wear.

Craig lamented the attitude of some adults who litter, juxtaposing it with the wisdom of youth, by saying: ‘It makes me wonder how my four-year-old son, who starts P1 in August, knows how wrong littering and disposing of glass on a beach is, yet grown adults are incapable of understanding the consequences to marine biology, pets and kids who play on the beach.’

North Ayrshire Council encourages members of the public to report instances of littering and fly tipping, as well as instances of dog fouling, on their website at www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk. Fixed penalties, ranging from £80 up to £200, can be issued and serious offenders can be prosecuted with fines of up to £40,000.