Hebridean Princess relocates south for summer season

Familiar and regular visitor to Arran, the Hebridean Princess, will not be visiting the island this summer as she has been relocated to the south coast of England for the 2021 summer season.

The luxury 50 passenger Scottish cruise ship, which is operated by Hebridean Island Cruises, will offer a number of cruises during July and August, before returning to Oban, Scotland – her home port – in September.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, and the ban on cruising currently in place in Scotland, the vessel will instead visit a number of destinations in Wales, as well as Lundy Island, the Isles of Scilly, the Isle of Wight and a number of smaller southern coastal ports.





Hebridean Princess will return to Scotland to pick up her planned cruise itineraries from Friday September 3.

Hebridean’s managing director, Ken Charleson, said: ‘With the ban on domestic cruising still in place in Scotland, we made the decision to temporarily relocate Hebridean Princess to the south coast of England, where cruising is currently allowed under certain restrictions.’