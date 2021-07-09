Charity pals go ‘hole way round’ in one day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Two keen golfers have completed a charity challenge by playing all the golf courses on Arran in a day.

Graeme Mack from Renfrew and George Beaton from Paisley completed the 95-hole challenge last month, raising more than £575 for their chosen cancer charities, ArCaS and Calum’s Cabin on the Isle of Bute.

The two pals have created a video blog caloled ‘The Hole Way Round’ and plan to play every course in Scotland over the next 20 years.





On Thursday June 17, they played all seven courses on the island, starting at 3.45am at Whiting Bay before heading north to Lamlash, Brodick and on to Corrie. The nine holes at Lochranza was next, followed by Machrie and ending with the 12 holes at Shiskine.

Graeme said: ‘We would love for anyone who can to support us to raise as much as we can as most small charities have really suffered during the pandemic as normal fundraising activities couldn’t happen.’

If you would like to donate go to www.justgiving.com/team/theholewayround where you can chose to donate to ArCaS or Calum’s Cabin.





The early morning start of the challenge at Whiting Bay. NO_B27hole01

Lamlash NO_B27hole02

Brodick NO_B27hole03

Corrie NO_B27hole04

Lochranza NO_B27hole05

Machrie Bay NO_B27hole06

Graeme and George completed the challenge at Shiskine. NO_B27hole07