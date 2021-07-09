Blue hue confirmed as harmless E.hux variety

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A residential field centre on Cumbrae has confirmed that the algal bloom which turned the sea surrounding Arran into a brilliant turquoise colour, was, in fact, the harmless Emiliania huxleyi (E.hux) variety.

The algal bloom which affected the entire Firth of Clyde, and which has now dissipated, was suspected to be an E.hux or karenia variety but this was not confirmed until FSC Millport sent a sample to Aberdeen University late last month.

Using an electron microscope, Marine Scotland researchers confirmed the microscopic sea algae as E.hux; a spherical shaped species of coccolithophore which reflect sunlight just below the water’s surface.





Dr Peter Miller who is an earth observation scientist and an expert on algal blooms, said in a social media post: ‘I can confirm that it was coccolithophore E. hux that turned Clyde turquoise; hardly any other phytoplankton there. Non-toxic, 10μm across.’

As predicted by Dr Miller, and as reported in the Banner last month, the bloom was harmless and did little more than change the colour of the sea. Algal blooms are unusual on the west coast of Scotland, this one, scientists suspect was brought in by water from the North Atlantic.

In addition to providing stunning vistas, coccolithophore blooms also play an important environmental role in helping to reduce the build up of greenhouse gases by absorbing carbon dioxide from the water.



