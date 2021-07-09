Arran Banner letters – week 28

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Generous act

Sir,

We were over in Brodick on June 26 to view our daughter’s memorial bench and leave flowers. Whilst there a local lady walking her dog said if we could leave a cut-off plastic bottle attached to flowers she would water them on her daily walks on shore front. Our bench is opposite the big Co-op. Could you please publish this in your paper and forward our thanks to her for such a kind and generous act. We can trace our family in Arran back to 1756.

Yours,





Anna Martin,

Saltcoats.

Ellacombe chimes

Sir,





Living far in the south in the village of Bitton, we are delighted to see from your feature that the 200th anniversary of the invention of the Ellacombe chimes was celebrated in Lamlash on Saturday June 26.

St Mary’s Church, where Canon Ellacombe was the vicar, is just along the road from us and as you can imagine we had our own special event with Covid-spaced picnic parties spread around the very large churchyard.

Now we are looking forward to September when we will be at Blackwaterfoot where we have spent our summer holidays for more than 50 years.

Yours,

Jill and Ken Gibson,

Bitton.

Powers that be

Sir,

Would it be too much to ask the powers that be just why the MV Pentalina was withdrawn from potential service on the Brodick-Ardrossan route?

Yours,

Brian Grindall,

Shiskine.

Sustainable salmon farming

Sir,

Last Year the Canadian government ordered the closure of 19 fish farms on the Discovery Islands. Their decision was a result of protests by the local chiefs, representing the local people, who, for generations, have relied on wild salmon for their livelihood. They believe wild salmon numbers have been decimated over the years due to disease caused by the proximity of the farms.

The companies stated that scientific findings had confirmed that there was very little risk to the wild salmon. However, prior to the closure of the farms last year, an outbreak of sea lice was detected. Measurements of the salmon smolt recorded an average of nine sea lice per fish. Several months after the farms were closed, further checks showed no lice were present on the smolts. In their words, no farms, no lice.

Apparently there have been breaches of the SEPA regulations over recent years regarding waste, pesticides, disease, lice, cages breaking free. Unless the producers can demonstrate that they are consistently adhering to the regulations, and closely monitored by SEPA, salmon fish farms should not be considered as a sustainable industry in Scotland.

Yours,

Robin Gardner,

Milton of Campsie.

Supporters urged to make voices heard

Sir,

I have already written to your columns, Banner May 30, pointing out how unconvincing were the reasons given by North Ayrshire Council planners for refusing the application to create a new fish farm on the north-east coast of Arran.

The proposed fish farm was portrayed as ‘visually impacting to discourage visitors’, but it would surely just be a point of interest on the Coastal Way from Sannox to Lochranza; ‘it would have a negative effect on tourism’, yet the present fish farm in Lamlash has had no deleterious effect on tourism and there have been no objections to the new fish farm from VisitArran; ‘there would be a loss of wild animals’, which animals? and ‘a loss of sense of place’, but the Arran Access Trust recently completed a boardwalk from Cordon to Kingscross in Lamlash Bay immediately adjacent to the present fish farm; ‘it would harm the Geopark’, yet the rocks have been there since time immemorial. Finally it would not employ locals. But current staff at Lamlash are on the interview panel.

It is therefore essential that anyone supporting the new fish farm and the job opportunities offered by the Scottish Salmon Company write or email, quoting case PPA-310-2033, to the appeals case officer and make their representations known to her. Her address is Liz Kerr, Planning and Environmental Appeals Division, Scottish Govt, Ground Floor, Hadrian House, Callendar Business Park, Falkirk, FK1 1XR or email: Liz.Kerr@scot.gov.uk. The deadline for this is July 20, and anyone can make representation.

Is Arran going to be allowed to develop as a functioning rural community with thriving villages and schools, or is it to be preserved as a garden zoo with the native population reduced to running around servicing the tourists and holiday home owners?

Fish farming and tourism can operate successfully together, just look at Lamlash.

Yours,

Tommy Gilmore,

Brodick.