Arran Banner 20 Years Ago, week 28, 2021

Saturday July 7, 2001

Attending the official opening ceremony of Lamlash Church Hall was Captain Iain Davidson, locum minister Margaret Robb, youngest Sunday school member Nicole Crawford and interim moderator Bill Johnston. 01_B28ABTYA01

Following the retirement of Ardrossan port manager Frank Shackle, Robbie Brown has been promoted to the new post of route manager, overseeing Brodick, Ardrossan and Lochranza. He is shown here with Ardrossan staff Wilma McCallum and Maxine Taylor. 01_B28ABTYA02





Councillor John Reid officially opens Brodick Primary School which was completed almost a year ago. Holding the ribbon are the youngest and oldest boy and girl in the school as head teacher Muriel Argo looks on. 01_B28ABTYA03

Kinloch Hotel in Blackwaterfoot has opened its new beauty room next door to hairdresser Alice Anderson’s popular Brae Salon. It offers a range of treatments provided by Alice Anderson, Michele McGhee, Tina Robertson and Jamie Crawford. 01_B28ABTYA04

Overall Champion at Arran Riding Club’s annual show is Tracy Warwick, left, and reserve champion is Faye Anderson (right) with judge Janet McNaught of Darvel. 01_B28ABTYA05

All of the prizewinners at Arran High School’s annual prizegiving at Lamlash Community Centre. 01_B28ABTYA06



