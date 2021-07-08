Announcements – 9th July, 2021

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATHS

BRYCE – Lesley. Peacefully at home in Lamlash, Isle of Arran on 3 July, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of Joe, a much loved mum to Joe W and Amanda, and sister-in-law to Morag. Loved by all the family. Funeral hearse will leave Murray Crescent at 11.10am on Wednesday 14 July. Flowers welcome or, if preferred, donations invited to Arran Cancer Support Trust, Charity No. SC02734

RESIDE – Muriel Elizabeth. Peacefully at Cooriedoon Nursing home on Friday, 25th June 2021, aged 93 years. Beloved daughter of the late David and Elizabeth Reside, very close sister to Ruth Smith and a fond cousin to Evelyn. There will be a service for Muriel at Clachan cemetery Shiskine on Friday, 16th July at 12 noon. Anyone wishing to attend the service please phone Clair at Hendry Funeral Services, 01770302233, and leave your name and telephone number for track and trace.





SMITH – Jane. Peacefully at Cooriedoon Nursing Home on Thursday, 1st July 2021. Janey, aged 82 years, beloved wife of the late John and mother of the late Willie, Rosie and Gordon. Cremation service at Clyde Coast and Garnock Valley Crematorium on Friday,16th July at 11:00am. Anyone wishing to attend the service please contact Hendry Funeral Services, 01770302233 and leave your name and number for track and trace.