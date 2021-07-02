Volunteers sought by COAST

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST) is seeking to expand its team of friendly on-island volunteers.

On the banks of Lamlash Bay sits Scotland’s first Marine Protected Area visitor centre – the COAST Discovery Centre which welcomes thousands of visitors through its doors each year, as each seeks to discover more about the waters around our islands and the creatures that live within them.

COAST is looking for anyone with an interest in public engagement and sales to join its team of volunteers – no prior experience is necessary.





As one volunteer said: ‘Volunteering at COAST gave me the opportunity to learn new things, further some skills I already had and develop my non-existent knowledge about the marine environment. COAST are an incredible charity and it is great to be part of their team to help spread the word of vital marine conservation on Arran.’

If you have an interest in aquariums and caring for creatures that live within them COAST would be delighted to hear from you as the team are always keen to have support for caring for the creatures we keep in our star attractions – the catch and release marine tanks.

If you feel you can offer some time to help the charity between 10am and 4pm any day of the week then please get in touch. Drop COAST a line at email@arrancoast.com or call 01770 600656.



