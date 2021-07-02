Mobile youth centre brings summer fun

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A mobile youth centre is coming to Arran this summer thanks to North Ayrshire Council in partnership with Arran Youth Foundations.

The vehicle, kitted out with wifi and games consoles, will be arriving at the Lochranza Field Centre on Monday July 5 and Tuesday July 6.

The pop-up roadshows will see loads of activities provided for young people aged 11-18, including youth work games, employability workshops, rock-pooling with COAST, and archery and orienteering with the field centre instructors.





AYF’s Graeme Johnston said: ‘The council has recently spent a lot of money revamping the mobile centre, so we are delighted that one of its first visits will be to Arran.

‘I thought it would be great to take it to Lochranza. We already have our own youth centre in Lamlash, so we wanted to put some activities on in an area of the island that doesn’t get as much provision.

‘The more young folk we have turn up and support this, the better. It should be a great couple of days.’

The two days will run from 11am-4pm and are part of AYF’s summer of activities which will see the group go camping, go-karting, paintballing, and enjoy a mental health and wellbeing retreat at the Arran Outdoor Education Centre. All of this is provided free of charge.





Graeme added: ‘The last year or so has been terrible for our young people in a lot of ways.

‘We’re hoping to put on a really fun summer for them that feels nice and normal, albeit with the relevant Covid measures in place to keep them safe.

‘We’re particularly excited about the inaugural mental health and wellbeing retreat at the outdoor centre.

‘This will be three days of fun activities, sessions with the outdoor instructors and inputs on positive mental health that should help equip our young people to better cope with the challenges that life can throw at them,’ he added.

As part of AYF’s summer programme, the mobile youth centre will again be visiting the Lochranza Field Centre on Monday August 9 for North Ayrshire Council’s Youth Fest.

This will see cooking activities led by Duncan Heenan, art psychotherapy, sports games with Active Schools’ Lauren Gilbert, a climbing wall, inflatables and loads more.

To register to attend the July roadshows or Youth Fest, young people should visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/arranyouthfoundations and parents should go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/AYFparents

There are limited spaces on some of AYF’s other summer activities.