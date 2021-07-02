Forest trail race is first run event in two years

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The first official 1ok race to be held on Arran for more than two years is to be staged next month.

Brodick Glencloy Forest Trail Race, which is Arran Runners’ first race since 2019 due to the subsequent Covid-19 disruption, has been organised for Sunday August 15.

The race will be based at Ormidale sports park in Brodick and start at 2.30pm.





By starting and finishing on Ribbeck’s Garage forecourt on Auchrannie Road, by kind permission of Mr Ribbeck, the event can avoid prolonged stewarding at the junction of the Knowe Road with the A 841.

The course of the race is through the sports park, exiting at the top of the south-east corner on to West Mayish estate.

Runners will then contour through that estate and the ‘Crocodile Field’ to join the Old Lamlash Road footpath, and so to the top of the Brodick-Lamlash hill.

Here the runners will turn right onto the forestry road which takes them over and into Glencloy.





Crossing the forestry bridge over the Cloy Burn, the path will take runners back down the burnside, past Auchrannie, to finish on Ribbeck’s Garage forecourt.

The course is approximately 10k (six miles) long, rises to about 600 feet, and as only about 400 yards is on tarmac, the recommended footwear would be trail shoes with a grip.

Because of covid, Scottish Athletics, which licences the race, requires that entry is online. Therefore, unfortunately, entry on the day will not be possible.

Runners and organisers will, of course, have to abide by Covid regulations as per Scottish Government and Scottish Athletics rules.

There will, therefore, be no changing or toilet facilities available.

Because entry is online, and there are currently restrictions on ferry numbers, Arran Runners are not sure how many entrants they will get.

To be practical, the entry has been capped at 100 runners and if there are more than 50 runners, they will need to run in two ‘bubbles’.

A similar race behind Lamlash is also planned for Sunday August 29, also with a 2.30pm start, more details of which will be published soon.

Anyone wishing to enter the Brodick race, should use the SiEntries website. Entry costs £9 per person.

Anyone interested in helping with the race in any way should please contact Tommy Gilmore (01770) 302246.