Book signing in Blackwaterfoot

Author Miller Caldwell was on Arran last week signing copies of his new book.

He was due to spend three hours signing copies of Murders at Blackwaterfoot at the Harbour Shop in the village but sold them all in an hour. He is arranging fresh supplies for the outlets on the island where it will be available.

The book is the first of an Arran trilogy by the author, who lives in Dumfries but is a regular visitor to the island. Dementia Adventure and Seaweed In My Hair will follow later this year as an omnibus edition.



