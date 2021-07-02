Arran waves goodbye to the MV Pentalina

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

There is widespread disappointment and dismay on Arran at the 11th hour decision of Pentland Ferries to pull out of a deal to lease the MV Pentalina to CalMac.

There had been high hopes that the catamaran, seen undertaking sea trials in Brodick last month, would provide some much needed extra capacity by taking on the Campbeltown route via Arran.

Instead the island is left to struggle on with reduced capacity on the two summer ferries serving the island, which are heavily booked, causing problems for visitors trying to get to the island at the start of the school summer holidays and islanders trying to get to the mainland.





Everything was in place until a few days ago when Pentland Ferries dropped the bombshell that they would not charter the vessel to CalMac.

Arran’s MSP Kenneth Gibson explained: ‘Until last Friday at 4pm everything was in place; heads of terms had been agreed, sea and berthing trials successfully completed and a timetable for operation established.

‘The about-face by Pentland Ferries came as a shock and I thank transport minister Graeme Dey and his staff for spending last weekend pulling out all the stops to try and dissuade Pentland Ferries from this regrettable decision.

Mr Gibson added: ‘I know this news will come as a great disappointment to the people and communities of Arran after so much work had been undertaken by CalMac, CMAL and the Scottish Government to bring the MV Pentalina into service on the Ardrossan to Brodick route.





‘Other vessels are being looked at in order to provide the service Arran residents and visitors both need and deserve.’

It is thought likely a row last week, which saw the MV Pentalina fail a safety inspection, carried out by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency at the request of the Scottish ferries union RMT, had a bearing on the decision

Robbie Drummond, managing director at CalMac, said: ‘We are surprised and disappointed by this unexpected news. However, this was entirely a decision for Pentland Ferries in relation to the use of its vessel. We will continue to work closely with Transport Scotland and Pentland Ferries and should they revisit that decision and make the vessel available to us at a future date, we would consider this option again.

‘Whilst disappointing, we were able to develop an understanding of where the vessel could be used and where there would be limitations as a result of the berthing trials and operational issues with the vessels single ended design.

‘I thank islanders for their patience and support as we continue to search for suitable alternatives available for charter or purchase to enhance capacity and resilience within our network.’

The MV Pentalina had already carried out sea trials across the West Coast and, while there were limitations, it was found the vessel could operate on the Ardrossan to Brodick, Oban-Craignure and Ullapool-Stornoway routes.

Pentland Ferries would have provided the vessel and the crew to deliver the timetable, with CalMac providing crew to support onboard retailing.

Managing director of Pentland Ferries, Andrew Banks, said the vessel was safe and suitable for service, but issues outwith its control were likely to arise over the lifespan of the contract to threaten commercial viability.

Mr Banks said: ‘While we were very much looking forward to working with CalMac Ferries to help provide a solution to the challenges being faced by the island communities on the west coast of Scotland, it has become clear that issues outwith our control are likely to arise over the lifespan of the contract to threaten the commercial viability. Unfortunately these issues, which fundamentally stem from the very different status of a public-funded service compared to a small private operator such as ourselves, have given us no alternative but to withdraw from the discussions.

‘I would like to stress that the talks with CalMac Ferries were positive and constructive, and the vessel herself is safe and very suitable for service on the west coast. However, our priority has to be to the continued viability of Pentland Ferries, and to our employees and passengers. We cannot commit to a scenario whereby external factors have the potential to cause severe risk and reputational damage to the business that we have worked so hard to build.’

RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch said: ‘We, of course, recognise the difficulties caused to people and businesses by the ongoing failure of the Scottish Government’s vessel procurement programme. But bringing an unsafe vessel onto Clyde and Hebrides ferry services is in no one’s interest.’

West Scotland Labour MSP Katy Clark has called for an explanation as to what happened to concerns raised about safety and on ministers to urgently intervene following the collapse of a contract.

Ms Clark said the Scottish Government must set out an immediate ferry plan to invest in CalMac services, after the deal fell through. She has previously raised concerns at Holyrood with ministers about a race to the bottom on safety and terms and conditions on ferries.

‘I am asking for an explanation from the Scottish Government on the safety concerns about the Pentland ferries vessel which I raised with them following concerns from the unions and for the Scottish Government to come forward with a ferry plan to invest in lifeline services. The current situation is unacceptable for those who rely on ferry services.’