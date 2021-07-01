Announcements – July 2, 2021

Deaths

CLARKE – Effie (nee Robertson). Peacefully, at home, on Sunday 27th June, knowing she was surrounded by her loving family – Vanessa, Vicky, Fraser, Fiona and Andrew. Grandmother to Tom, Charlie and Eliza. Mother-in-law to Andy and Rachel.

The cortege will leave from Doctors surgery, Shiskine at 11:30 am on Wednesday 7th July and drive round the square before a graveside ceremony in Clachan cemetery 12 noon. Can anyone wishing to attend at the cemetery please contact Fiona – clarkefm@hotmail.com or 07983 535836, leaving a contact number.

Lennox – Elizabeth May.

Peacefully after a very short illness Betty passed away at Cooriedoon Care Home on 21 June 2021, aged 85 years. Dear sister of the late Jack and respected Aunt to Jimmy, Ian, Catherine, Jacqueline and Glenda.

MACKENZIE – Peter.

The Knowe Farm, King’s Cross, Isle of Arran. Passed away peacefully at Cooriedoon Nursing Home on Friday 25th June 2021 aged 97 years. Devoted and much loved husband, Dad and Papa.

Funeral on Monday 5th July 2021. Hearse will stop outside Lamlash Church at 11.30am where the bells that Peter rang for over 45 years will ring out in celebration of his life. Family will be delighted for anyone who wishes to pay their respects to gather on the Green (adhering to current distancing guidelines). Private burial thereafter. No flowers please.

SAINT-YVES – Marguerite (Margot) nee Stewart.

Suddenly at home on the 24th June 2021. Loving wife of the late Ian, Loved mother to Euan and Michele, sister to Susanne and Jackie. She led a full, varied life before returning to Whiting Bay and will be missed by all her family and friends.

Memoriams

WATT – Greta, 13/01/1930 – 03/07/2020.

I heard your voice in the wind today

and I turned to see your face;

The warmth of the wind caressed me

as I stood silently in place.

I felt your touch in the sun today

as it’s warmth filled the sky;

I closed my eyes for your embrace

and my spirit soared high.

I saw your eyes in the window pane

as I watched the falling rain;

It seemed as each raindrop fell

it quietly said your name.

I held you close in my heart today

it made me feel complete;

You may have died…but you are not gone

you will always be a part of me.

As long as the sun shines…

the wind blows…

the rain falls…

You will live on inside of me forever

for that is all my heart knows.

Love Glenda, Shauna, Thomas and families.

