Summer season lost

Tourism bosses have largely welcomed the news that Scotland is aiming to lift all Covid-19 restrictions by August 9.

However, there is also concern that by then many businesses will have lost most of the summer season.

Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers chief executive, Fiona Campbell, said she welcomed much of this week’s statement from the First Minister, specifically the additional clarity she has given on the expected dates for the lifting of restrictions.





‘However, the date of August 9 for moving beyond level zero means that our members, especially those operating larger properties, will only have one week of the Scottish school holidays in which to do business and will have effectively lost the entire summer season,’ she said.