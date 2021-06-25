Summer club at library

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Library is running a summer club for five- to 12-year-olds with different activities each week, starting on Thursday July 1 with Margo McLellan giving a bee demonstration.

There will also be a design a bee garden competition craft. Booking is essential on arranlibrary@north-ayrshire.gov.uk or ring on 302835.

During the holidays the library will also be running a scavenger hunt, fun sports event and crafts events over six weeks, more details to follow.



