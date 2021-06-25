Self-service plan to sell farm produce

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A plan to sell local farm produce from a converted shipping container in Brodick has been submitted to North Ayrshire Council planners.

The vending machine project, by local social enterprise Woodside Arran CIC, would be a self-service facility selling Arran local produce. And the site proposed is the disused piece of land between the bike hire shed at The Shore House and Arran Active.

Last month the Banner told how owners Jenny and Andy Macdonald, of Woodside Farm in Kildonan, had received funding from Highlands and Islands Enterprise which would allow them to press ahead with the vending machine proposal.





The application states: ‘We are aiming to place a purposed 40ft shipping container that has been customised to have two entry doors and two large windows and will be clad in local timber to make an aesthetically beautiful but temporary building, directly inline with the bike hire shed.’

A supporting statement adds: ‘The project aims to address the significant lack of local fresh produce available on the island. Currently there are no green grocers, with nearly all fresh produce being unsustainably transported on to the island by the one supermarket brand who have a monopoly on the island.

‘There is significant public support for more local produce to be available and the aim of the vending machine project is to meet this need in a convenient and sustainable way supporting residents and visitors to the island to have access to the local, affordable, environmentally friendly produce they want.’

The change of use planning application is currently under consideration by planning officials.



