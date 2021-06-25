Old pier at Brodick to be demolished

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The old Brodick pier, which has been out of commission since the £30 million Brodick ferry terminal redevelopment project was completed is set to be demolished later this year by Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL).

In April 2018, the old pier was closed to vessels and the public, and work was carried out to remove the linkspan. However, the lifting dolphins and the steel and concrete structures that supported the linkspan were left in place. Demolition of the pier is now required to remove the old infrastructure before it becomes unsafe.

CMAL is currently working with consultants to carry out necessary environmental surveys and apply for marine licenses and will go to tender next month with a view to appointing a contractor to begin work in the autumn.





John Quinn, senior civil engineer at CMAL said: ‘The old pier and infrastructure served Brodick and Arran for many years, but has reached the end of its serviceable life. It is therefore necessary to now remove all the marine structures associated with the old pier.

‘The work is anticipated to take six months and ferry services will continue to operate uninterrupted throughout the works.’

Further updates will be given after a successful contractor has been appointed and a commencement date has been confirmed.



