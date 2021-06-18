Shiskine shines with winners

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Shiskine Golf Club

Sunday June 6, Club Championship gents final. Tom Mitchell v Jack McNally. Winner, Tom Mitchell. Sunday June 6, Club Championship ladies final. Sheila Gray v Mairi Pollock. Winner, Mairi Pollock.

Sunday June 6, Gents Duisky final. Jimmy Morrison v Sandy Kerr. Winner, Jimmy Morrison. Sunday June 6, Ladies Bronze final. Elizabeth Kelso v Carole Stewart, Winner Elizabeth Kelso.





Thursday June 10, Ladies 18-hole medal. 1 and scratch, Ann May 72-7=65, 2 Fiona Henderson 86-20=66, 3 Sheila Gray 86-17=69. Magic twos, Ann May. Sunday June 13, Gents 12 Hole Medal. 1 W Kelso 48-11=38, 2 W McNally 52-11=41, 3 and scratch, J Bell 45-3=42.

Lamlash Golf Club

Ladies section: Wednesday June 9, Medal 3, 1 Elizabeth Sinclair 85-22=63, 2 Sheena Murchie 79-14=65. Scratch Sheena Murchie 79.

Thursday June 10, Summer Cup and R1 of Fleet Cup. 1 Dylan Smith 73-16=57, 2 Norrie MacIntyre 71-11=60, 3 Willie Currie 72-11=61, 4 Scott Macfarlane 70-8=62. Best Scratch Dougie Macfarlane 67. Magic twos Iain Murchie@16th.





Sunday June 13, Fleet Cup R2. 1 Derek Harrison 78-20=58, 2 Todd Jameson 69-5=64, 3 Dylan Smith 78-14=64. Best Scratch Dougie Macfarlane 67. Magic twos Todd Jameson @9th and 16th, Dougie Macfarlane @16th, Alan Campbell @13th. Hole 16 drawn – winners Todd and Dougie.

Winner of Fleet Cup, Dylan Smith 57 + 64 = 121. Congratulations Dylan, first senior cup win at Lamlash. Runner up Derek Harrison 70 + 58 = 128

Fixtures: Saturday June 19, Hope Cup R1, start time 4pm. Sunday June 20, Jamieson Cup, noon draw. Thursday June 24, Summer Stableford, make up own groups and see starter for times.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday June 9, Summer Cup, 39 played. 1 Matt Keir 64-6=58, 2 Jimmy Armit 76-14=62, 3 Babbies MacNeil 78-15=63 acb. Scratch Matt Keir 64 acb.

Sunday June 13, Brandon qualifier, 24 played. 1 Kenny McMillan 73-13=60, 2 Terry Raeside 78-13=65, 3 Greg McCrae 71-5=66. Scratch Greg McCrae 71.

Fixtures: Saturday June 19, AGA Hope Cup, round one, Brodick v Lochranza at Lamlash. Sunday June 20, Marchioness of Graham Trophy.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday June 13, Sunday Medal. A total of 19 played and found the course in beautiful condition with the greens reaching their summer best. Overhead however a blustery wind made for difficult scoring reflected in the fact that no player returned a score to equal par. 1 Jamie Stewart 4, 64 acb and lowest gross, 2 John Pennycott 11, 64, 3 Gavin Bell 25, 65 acb, 4 David Blair 12, 65. Magic twos David Blair and Gavin Mainds @4th and 11th respectively.

Fixtures: Saturday/Sunday June 19 and 20, The Whiting Bay Gents Seniors Open. Some tee off times still available. Check the club website for booking details

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday June 9, Jack Logan Trophy. 1 A Girvan 80-24=56, 2 A Smith 77-15=62, 3 G Andrew 75-12=63. Scratch G McKelvie 71.

Saturday June 12, medal. 1 R Logan 67-7=60 and scratch, 2 A Smith 76-15=61, 3 M Elliot 87-24=63.

Fixtures: Saturday June 19, 18-hole medal, Wednesday June 23, Crawford Cup. Competitors make up their own pairings and adhere to current Covid regulations.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday June 8. Ladies Club Championship second round. 1 Jenni Turnbull 91pts, 2 Alice Anderson 92, 3 Elizabeth Kelso 93. Peter Sutton. 1 Hamish Bannatyne 63pts, 2 Phil Betley 66, 3 Brian Sherwood 69.

Fixtures: Monday June 21, ladies final, Jenni Turnbull vs Elizabeth Kelso. Men’s final, Brian Sherwood vs Phil Betley. Presidents Cup, John Pennycott vs Willie Kelso. Tuesday June 22. Peter Sutton/Lady Mary,tee off 12.30pm. Anyone intending to play in the evening please contact Brian by Monday.

SWI Golf

Sunday June 13, SWI 18-hole competition. A total of 12 SWI members played a qualifying round at Brodick Golf Club. It was a sunny afternoon, the course was in lovely condition and players enjoyed the day. Everyone donated prizes for a raffle which raised £40 for the Arran Federation. 1 Clare Buchanan and Jerry Arthur 62.6, 2 Piet Johnston and Fiona Scott 65.2, 3 Jenni Turnbull and Carole Stewart 66.2. The first two pairs will hopefully go forward to play in the National Finals in Wigtownshire later this year if the competition goes ahead.

Arran Golfers Association

Fixture: Saturday June 19, Hope Cup. 2021. To be played at Lamlash Golf Club, tee-off at 4pm.

Shiskine Golf Club Championship gents final winner, Tom Mitchell with club captain Fiona Henderson. No_B25ABGolf01

Shiskine Golf Club Championship ladies final winner, Mairi Pollock with club captain Fiona Henderson. No_B25ABGolf02

Gents Duisky final winner Jimmy Morrison with Fiona Henderson and Donald Bannatyne, son of Colin and Margaret Bannatyne who donated the Duisky trophy. No_B25ABGolf03

All of the Shiskine winners of the Club Championship, ladies and gents final, the ladies Bronze final and the Duisky final. No_B25ABGolf04

Winners of the SWI 18 Hole Competition, Clare Buchanan and Jerry Arthur. No_B25ABGolf05

Runners-up of the SWI 18 Hole Competition, Fiona Scott and Piet Johnston who won the National Finals in 2019. No_B25ABGolf06

Angus Raeburn removes his ball – Covid style – from the 7th hole following his recent hole in one. Looking on are Nicol Hume and Jim Reid. No_B25ABGolf07