Record attempt to complete the Coastal Way in under 30 hours

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Largs adventurer Jamie Frost will attempt to complete the entire Arran Coastal Way in under 30 hours next week.

He will be setting off on his Sleeping Warrior Challenge to raise funds for mental health charity Mind over Mountains.

Jamie will start in Brodick on Monday June 21 and travel the 65-mile (110km) route around Arran in a non-stop circuit. He anticipates completing it the following day, five to seven days earlier than most who walk it.





The record-breaking attempt, he hopes, will help to raise £5,000 for Mind over Mountains which offers guided hill-walking, mindfulness and time with experienced coaches and counsellors for people experiencing financial hardship, long-term illness, abusive circumstances, or who have suffered loss or are in a role of long-term care for another.

Jamie said: ‘I have been saddened to see charities such as Mind Over Mountains unable to provide their vital support to the ever-growing numbers suffering with their mental health due to the tough but necessary restrictions imposed over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘This is why I am excited to announce the Sleeping Warrior Challenge.’

The issue of mental health and the benefits of being outdoors is something that Jamie firmly believes in, having already experienced this himself.





Jamie explained: ‘I’m a dad to two wonderful kids and a husband to a beautiful wife.

‘I have relied on regular outdoor activities to keep my mental and physical health in check for many years.

‘Last summer, we moved from an urban environment to the west coast of Scotland and I saw first-hand what an immediate and profound difference it made to my family’s health and wellbeing. In particular our son, who became totally alive, thriving in his new found outdoor space.

‘I am fortunate that I have the financial privilege to make such a move possible.

‘I have witnessed friends, family and colleagues suffer immense loneliness, loss and hardship like never before during the pandemic, with many turning to outdoor space for solace, comfort and healing.

‘There remains a worrying number of people throughout the UK without access to any green space at all: my desire is that by raising money and awareness for Mind Over Mountains, I can help reach more of those who so desperately need to find restoration and stillness in nature coupled with space to talk without expectation.’

If Jamie’s target of £5,000 can be reached it will fund a residential weekend away for 25 people or create 128 places on Mind over Mountains’ one-day hill walks. If you wish to support Jamie’s fundraiser a JustGiving page has been set up where donations and words of encouragement can be made at //justgiving.com/fundraising/sleepingwarriorchallenge/