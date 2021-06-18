Office block plan for Brodick iCentre site

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A planning application has been made to construct a new three-storey office building near Brodick ferry terminal.

The development would see the demolition of the existing tourist information centre and the Pier House next door. However, the applicant doesn’t own the iCentre, as it is now known. It is owned by VisitScotland.

But a statement submitted with the planning application states that, if approved, the iCentre would be housed within the new building which would also have business space for lease and a private parking area.





It is believed that Brian Keating is the man behind the planning application which has been made in the name of VisitHelensburgh.

Mr Keating secured the lease of the former CalMac ticket office in November 2018 with a view to opening it as a cinema, but the development has never transpired. Among his business interests he runs a cinema in Helensburgh.

The planning statement adds: ‘It is proposed to construct a new three-storey building on the site of the existing Pier House and Tourist Information Centre to create new accommodation at ground floor level for the information centre, a private car park and business space for lease at first and second floor level.

‘A need for business space has been identified. It is hoped the proposed building will stimulate growth in the local economy. The materials proposed for the building comprise flat panel metallic silver wall cladding, glass curtain walling and a dark grey finish to exposed columns, gutters and fence panels. The prominent location of the building will enhance the entrance to the island from the ferry terminal.’





A VisitScotland spokesman said: ‘We are aware a planning application has been made concerning our property in Brodick but we have no current plans to move location.’