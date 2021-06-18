Lack of signs at historical Viking site

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A regular visitor to historical sites in Scotland has expressed his disappointment that the Viking burial site at Kingscross lacks proper signs and is not being afforded the prominence it deserves.

James Paterson, who is originally from Glasgow, described his visit and told the Banner: ‘I was very disappointed in Kingscross, simply because there was no marker indicating a Viking fort or burial site.

‘When I visited I found no plaque, or information relating to it and I even found it difficult to find, because there wasn’t enough indications as to where the site was.





‘I have been to many Viking sites all over Scotland, such as the Ardnamurchan Viking burial site, the Viking boat repair yard in Skye, and I have seen the hogback stones at the Govan Parish Church which tells the story of Scotland’s past.

‘All of these have appropriate signs. Surely, Historic Scotland could at least give the public information. Why is Kingscross not given more prominence?’ said James, who now lives in East Sussex.

The Viking burial mound at Kingscross was examined in 1909, and in addition to the irregular heaps of stones, calcined human bones, pieces of whalebone decorated with concentric circles, charcoal, pieces of iron, including Viking boat rivets, bronze fragments, two pieces of vitrified stone and a bronze coin were discovered.

The coin, known as a styca, features an image of Wigmund, who was the Archbishop of York from AD 831 to 854.



