Arran Banner 20 years Ago – week 25, 2021

Saturday June 16, 2001

Arran belly dancers hide behind veils in rehearsal. Their identities will be revealed in a performance at the Breadalbane Hotel in Kildonan next week. 01_B24ABTYA01

A small exhibition in Brodick Country Park’s ranger centre, on the theme of Scotland’s Native Woodlands, opened recently. It features an animated video from Arran’s Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme students. Pictured is project co-ordinator Edward O’Donnelly with students Lucy Pointon, Holly Tulika and Simon Ross-Gill. 01_B24ABTYA02





A family just off the ferry continue their journey in a horse and cart. Barney Maurice and his horse Charlie offered them a free trip to launch regular cart rides from Brodick to Cladach. 01_B24ABTYA03

Two pupils stroll to victory in the three-legged race during the inter-primary school sports day last Friday. 01_B24ABTYA04

Maggie MacInnes plays the harp and Charlie MacKerron of Capercaillie fiddles at the Ormidale survivors event of the 13th Arran Folk Festival which took place over four days last week. 01_B24ABTYA05

Eddie Cannon congratulates Donald Logan on his victory in the Machrie Bay Club Championship, while club captain Paul Emsley prepares to present the trophy. 01_B24ABTYA06



