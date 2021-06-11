Take an immersive Geotour of Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran is featured in a unique and exciting new app which will allow visitors to take an immersive tour around Arran, complete with local imagery and audio.

The Arran Geotour, which has been compiled with the help of VisitArran and features contributions from Arran residents, is expected to go live soon on the Geotourist website and app.

Geotourism allows people to visit landmarks and places of interest with the help of audio commentary and images using the Geotourist app. Geotourist is designed to act as your own personalised digital tour guide which provides commentary and guidance as you make your way from one location to another.





The Arran Geotour features 20 points of interest, imagery of many local highlights, and audio commentary and narration by Sheila Gilmore, Claire Johnston, Tommy Gilmore and 13-year-old Harry Gilmore, as well as Robert McLellan’s Arran Burn, read in Lallans Scots.

On Arran the Geotourist app will take visitors on an anticlockwise tour of the island, looking at some of the more unusual attractions, as well as some lesser known favourites – the stepping stones at Sannox; Preacher’s Cave at Kilpatrick; the Arran Heritage Museum and the Doctor’s Bath in Corrie among many others.

Sheila Gilmore, executive director of VisitArran said: ‘This is a really exciting development for Arran. Through the Geotourist app visitors can explore some of the less well known attractions as well as one or two favourites. Our thanks go to the Geotourist team for their ongoing support, our island residents who supported the project, both with imagery and audio, and also to the McLellan family for allowing use of Robert’s beautiful and descriptive words.’

CEO and Geotourist founder, Shaon Talukder, who created the Geotourist concept said: ‘We are thrilled and delighted to welcome the VisitArran tour on to the platform. As a global platform, Arran’s tour will sit beside tours from the other side of the world and we know that this encourages people to explore remotely. It is this thirst for discovery that makes the world smaller and will drive international visitors to include Arran as a stopping point when they can travel again – and they will be well rewarded by the island as it is an awesome destination in the truest sense of the word and I hear the food is worth travelling for too.’





The GeotTourist app is free to download and is available from the website at geotourist.com

It is available for Apple and Android, and users are able to record and publish their own tours and to search from thousands of locations to find other tours in the area.