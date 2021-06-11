Students make waves with climate protest

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran High School pupils joined with The Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST) to make their voices heard in a nationwide protest known as Make The Wave.

The pupils joined nearly 90 coastal communities across the UK to call for urgent action in the four days leading up to the G7 summit conference in Cornwall, which starts today (Friday).

Make The Wave is part of a wider set of G7-related actions which aims to send a signal to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and G7 summit delegates – who represent several billion citizens – that ordinary people demand greater, immediate action to tackle the climate and ecological emergency.





The action’s focus is on the resulting rise in sea level and Make The Wave is demanding action by governments across the world to tackle the problem of emissions, especially our continued dependence on fossil fuels.

The initiative uses the slogan: ‘We are already drowning in promises, now we demand action.’

The Arran pupils spread their message in front of the COAST Discovery Centre, where pupils held banners up to show where, in 50 years’ time, the sea level will reach if urgent action is not taken now.

Jenny Stark, COAST’s outreach and communications manager said: ‘We are living in a climate crisis. The livelihoods of our children and grandchildren are at stake. For too long we have been drowning in broken promises from governments, and the G7 summit provides a timely opportunity – in advance of COP26 later this year – to demand urgent action against climate change. It is no longer a case of if our coastal towns are threatened, but when. World leaders must take the lead and turn the tide on rising sea levels for the sake of coastal communities around the globe.’





The G7 (Group of seven) is made up of the world’s seven largest economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United States. The group will meet at Carbis Bay in Cornwall over the next three days holding meetings on global events, including climate change, trade and Covid recovery.

The UK is the host for this year’s G7 event as well as COP26 which is the United Nations Climate Change Conference which is set to take place in Glasgow at the start of November.

