No-shows add to ferry woes

There has been a big increase in the number of passengers failing to turn up for ferries they have booked.

The summer timetable is now, finally, in full swing with the return of the MV Isle of Arran last week. However the Arran Ferry Committee have found there were 176 no-shows last week in Brodick with 16 of these on Monday’s 8.20am, one of the most sought after sailings. The previous week there were 171 no-shows from the Arran end of the route to Ardrossan. The no-shows are a mixture of cars and foot passengers.

A committee spokeswoman said: ‘This is frustrating to say the least – it’s very hard to campaign for improved service delivery when this is happening. I’m sure we all know islanders who could have travelled last week but were unable to do so because the sailings were full. Please, if you have a booking either use it or cancel.’





CalMac’s area operations manager (Clyde) Tommy Gore said: ‘The number of people wishing to travel on ferries is increasing, but Covid restrictions mean that there are less spaces available. Anyone who has booked a journey and cannot make it should cancel as soon as possible. This will free up places for those who need to travel.’

The ferry committee has been pushing for clarification on the turn-up-and-go tickets which are presently eight per sailing on the MV Caledonian Isles and four on the MV Isle of Arran.