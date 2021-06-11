Four gold medal wins for Arran whisky

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran whiskies won four gold medals at the recent Scotch Whisky Masters 2021 competition.

Run by The Spirits Business magazine, the blind-tasting competition was this year once again held remotely in keeping with Covid‐19 measures.

Four of the core range Arran whiskies from the Lochranza distillery were put forward and they all received a gold award.





They were Arran Barrel Reserve, single malt, Highlands and Islands, no age statement; Arran 10 years, single malt Highlands and Islands, aged up to 12 years; Arran Quarter Cask ‘The Bothy’, single malt Highlands and Islands, cask strength; Arran Sherry Cask ‘The Bodega’, single malt Highlands and Islands, cask strength.

One of the organisers said: ‘This year, our blind-tasting competition for Scotch whisky truly scaled the heights, showing that the industry boasts talented producers in all regions.

‘Scotch whisky is a spirit held in high regards worldwide – but the year of the pandemic, coupled with crippling tariffs for single malts in the US, presented insurmountable challenges for the category.

‘What is plainly obvious to see from The Scotch Whisky Masters 2021 is that producers remained dedicated to quality – pandemic or no pandemic, tariffs or no tariffs.’



