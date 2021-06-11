Dr Guthrie is a deputy lieutenant

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Dr Liz Guthrie has been appointed a Deputy Lieutenant of Ayrshire and Arran.

The Arran GP, and partner in the Arran Medical Group, received her commission from the Lord-Lieutenant Sheriff Iona McDonald OBE last week.

Arran has been without a Deputy Lieutenant since Dr Alastair Grassie retired more than a year ago, but the pandemic delayed a new appointment.





Dr Guthrie, who has lived on Arran for 24 years, told the Banner: ‘As Deputy Lieutenant I look forward to assisting our Lord Lieutenant Iona McDonald on any of her official duties on Arran and hearing from anyone on the island who would like to nominate any individual or group who they think are deserving of some award or honour for some outstanding contribution to our local community. Unfortunately female DLs don’t get the special uniform like Alastair, so this may be a disappointment to some!

‘Unfortunately, even the 100th birthday card service is currently been done remotely by Zoom but hopefully normal service will be resumed shortly.’

Dr Guthrie, also known as Kerr, is one of 15 deputy lieutentants serving in Ayrshire and Arran to assist the largely ceremonial duties of the Lord Lieutenant and the Vice Lord-Lieutenant, John Dalrymple Hamilton, in carrying out their work on behalf of the Queen.



