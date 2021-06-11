Arran is part of best road trip in Scotland

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran has been named as part of the best road trip in Scotland, in a new Lonely Planet guidebook.

Glasgow and ferry hopping has been picked as among the top six great British road trips – and the best in Scotland – as a study finds that 58 per cent of UK residents plan to opt for a staycation due to continued uncertainty over international travel. Nearly half of the UK population have never had a road trip staycation





Lonely Planet has revealed its top six recommended road trips for exploring Great Britain, published in its new guidebook – Great Britain’s Best Trips.

The global travel authority has selected six (one for each region) out of the 36 routes listed, which best represent the rich and diverse natural, cultural and historic attractions available to Brits planning their staycations.

Out of the eight road trip routes recommended to explore Scotland, the ferry hopping route from Glasgow to Tobermory has ranked as number one in the country, thanks to the combination of vibrant, cosmopolitan city life in Glasgow and laidback island lifestyles.

The book describes the route:





‘Jumping around the enchanting islands of the west coast on the ferry network – celebrating laidback lifestyles, seafood and sipping whisky along the way, is one of Scotland’s iconic pleasures.

‘Starting in the intoxicating vibrant city of Glasgow, filled with excellent art, design, food and pubs, this tour takes in four of Scotland’s most enticing islands and offers an in-depth exploration of southwestern Scotland.

‘Incorporating the stunningly scenic Arran, Islay’s welcoming distilleries, Oban’s seafood scene, Mull’s heart-lifting landscapes and the enchanting holy isle of Iona, and ending in the pretty town of Tobermory.

‘The ferry trips themselves offer sensational coastal perspectives and wildlife-spotting opportunities – are part of the adventure.’

The other recommended Scottish road trip routes are: The Borders, lower west coast (Aberfoyle – Campbeltown), upper west coast (Portree – Durness), Stirling and Fife coast, Royal Highlands and Cairngorms, Great Glens (Glen Coe – Inverness) and the whisky trail.

A recent Lonely Planet survey of more than 1,000 travellers, found that nearly half (41 per cent) had not taken a British road trip before and that the combination of concern about countries going on to the amber/red lists (48 per cent) alongside Britain having many beautiful places they would still like to explore (49 per cent) are influencing staycation choices.

The research also found the prospect of avoiding PCR testing (39 per cent), the ease of domestic adventures (34 per cent) and no need for a vaccination (25 per cent) as all adding to Britain’s appeal.

In light of no countries being added to the green list last week, and with 58 per cent of travellers who would usually travel abroad now planning staycations due to the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic, there has never been a better time to explore Great Britain.

The spectacular, quaint and quirky experiences, immense history and culture that Britain has to offer, is too often overlooked by domestic holidaymakers.

Lonely Planet Great Britain’s Best Trips is a one-stop-shop, comprehensive guide of 36 road trip routes, ranging from four days to three-weeks, leading from one memorable experience to the next, combining iconic tourist attractions with lesser-known gems.

Ideal for the beginner road tripper seeking inspiration and for those wanting to delve into the detail to plan the perfect road trip.

At a time when many traditional holiday resorts are already reporting strong staycation demand, the top six road trip routes have been carefully selected to highlight less obvious locations and routes that may not have previously been considered.

Highlighting classic attractions in less high profiled areas to inspire adventure beyond the comfort zone and provide a true taste of the region.