Step Up, Speak Out strategy for young

The North Ayrshire Youth Participation and Citizenship Strategy for 2021-2025 was launched at a joint cabinet meeting last week.

North Ayrshire Council’s Connected Communities Team worked closely with young people, youth workers and stakeholders on the key themes affecting young people to develop the sector-leading strategy.

The Youth Participation and Citizenship Strategy, known as Step Up, Speak Out, sets out how young people across North Ayrshire can play an active role in their schools and communities.





Aaran McDonald, MSYP, said: ‘The new strategy is creating a more inclusive North Ayrshire and creating a council where all young people can have their views heard at every stage of the process.

‘By creating a more engaging strategy where young people from all backgrounds are treated equally helps create a new system where everyone is welcome.’

The strategy has been refreshed this year to reflect the learning from 2018’s Year of Young People (YoYP), the experiences of young people during the Covid-19 pandemic and the growing confidence of young people to speak up about their needs in a changing world.

Since the first strategy launched in 2015, North Ayrshire has been leading the way, ensuring that young people have a voice and are provided with opportunities to co-produce and co-deliver on vital pieces of work that benefit young people in the community.





These are commitments to involve young people in planning and decision-making so that no decision about them is made without them. The strategy also includes a pledge from young people themselves, to commit to their representative role and provide an equal voice for future change.

To ensure that ‘nothing about us without us’ becomes a reality in North Ayrshire, we invite everyone to make their own pledge, whether personal or on behalf of an organisation, on how you will ensure that young people’s voices are represented, valued and actioned in all planning, decisions, consultation and projects that you are planning and delivering.”

You can share your pledge on social media using the hashtags #NAStepUpSpeakOut #NANothingAboutUsWhitoutUs