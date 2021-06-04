Memories of Shannochie Post Office

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.

However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free . To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,

‘I read with utter joy your article regarding Shannochie Post Office in the Arran Banner as I was devastated in March when the announcement was made regarding its demolition.

‘Shannochie PO was my dad’s family home and his sister ran the business after my granny retired. My grandparents, James and Mary Hamilton, ran the shop, PO and a small holding with a cousin living next door.

‘Shannochie was the very hub of the community, with customers from the shop being sent in to have tea and cakes – and very often a meal – with my granny who was known as Auntie Mary by locals and visitors alike.





‘Due to a technicality, Shannochie reverted to a family friend and so the place was lost to my cousin in the USA and myself.

‘I was filled with horror when I saw the planning application. I could just see yet another holiday home, over sized, over priced, and balconies everywhere, that seem to be our new island look.

‘The actual thatched post office was never converted to a house. It was attached to the family home, which had been extended many years before. The cottage adjoining the PO, lived in by another aunt, was also thatched.

‘I cannot thank the Civic Trust and anyone else who, hopefully, will have managed to save such a huge part of Arran’s history.





‘What is the point of having a heritage museum when our past is systematically being bulldozed to make room for homes few locals can afford?

‘P.S. My maternal grandparents John and Martha Picken lived in Rosebank in Shannochie and Lavencorrach.’