Lamlash chutney factory has another new owner
Paterson Arran Ltd has a new owner less than two years after it was taken over by Burton’s Biscuit Co, but it is business as usual at the Arran factory.
A Ferrero-related company has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Burton’s from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board.
As part of the transaction, the Ferrero-related company CTH will take over the six production facilities in UK, including the factory and shop in Lamlash of Arran Fine Foods, where around 2o employees make a selection of chutney, mustard, preserves and salad dressings. They other facilities are based in Blackpool, Dorset, Edinburgh, Livingston and Llantarnam.
However, there are no immediate plans to change any of the production facilities, indeed there are expansion plans.
A spokesman said: ‘The Ferrero-related company plans to maintain and further build Burton’s Biscuits strong brand authenticity, while supporting the company with distribution and expansion to new markets and with new category segment opportunities.’
Burton’s employs approximately 2,000 people across six manufacturing locations in the UK and generated sales of more than £275 million during the last 12 months. Burton’s produces some of the best-loved brands in the UK biscuit market, including Maryland Cookies, Jammie Dodgers, Wagon Wheels, Paterson’s and Thomas Fudge’s. The business has a history in the British biscuit market dating back to 1935, with a very strong heritage and brand awareness.
Through this acquisition, the Ferrero-related Company expects to enlarge the offer of products in the sweet biscuits market, further to the previous acquisitions of Biscuits Delacre, Kelsen Group and Fox’s.
CTH is a Belgian Holding Company related to the Ferrero Group. Ferrero Group and its related parties is the third player in the worldwide chocolate confectionery market and the second one in the sweet biscuits market.