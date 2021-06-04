Corrie’s Capers hits £10,000 milestone
The charity children’s book series Corrie’s Capers is about to hit a remarkable milestone – selling £10,000 worth of copies in just three years.
It is a milestone Arran author Alison Page never imagined would be possible when she started the project with her first book, The Westie Fest, which was launched in July 2018.
Since then the series of books about the adventures of the West Highland Terrier, Corrie, has caught the imagination of children both on Arran and across the country, with two further adventures – The Tattoo Toorie and Corrie’s Curling Capers.
As a result, the fundraising total for Mary’s Meals is showing as £9,700 on Alison’s website at the moment (www.westie.scot/about/), but she now has book orders in place which will push this figure to £10,000 very shortly.
Alison told the Banner: ‘Every child deserves an education and enough to eat. Mary’s Meals is now feeding 1.8 million children every school day in 19 countries across the world and I am delighted to be able to support Mary’s Meals in this way.
‘I am hugely grateful to all the businesses on Arran who stock my books and to everyone who has bought copies of the Corrie’s Capers book series.
‘It’s Indie Author Week from June 12 to 19 and I’d love to host a reading/event but Covid restrictions prevent me from doing so at the moment. However, the Corrie’s Capers Facebook page will be running prize competitions,’ Alison added.