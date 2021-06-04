Community groups invited to have their say on land use
Community groups on Arran are being invited to have a say on how land is developed and used across North Ayrshire.
Local Place Plans, hosted by North Ayrshire Council and community planning partnership, aims to inform and discuss with participants what the place plans are; how they might operate in North Ayrshire; and how people and groups can contribute to the Scottish government consultation on how they are developed.
The meeting will take place as an online workshop which on Tuesday June 8 at 6pm.
Anyone interested in joining can email the community planning team at communityplanning@north-ayrshiregov.uk and a link to the meeting will be sent out.