Arran tourism promoted in new Make It Yours campaign

By Colin Smeeton

Tourism on Arran and throughout Ayrshire is to be given a welcome boost with a new marketing drive aimed at promoting the region.

The Make It Yours social media campaign is being funded by The Coig, as well as North, South, and East Ayrshire councils through the Ayrshire and Arran Destination Alliance.





The campaign includes a series of images and video around the themes of luxury, family and calmness, to target audiences interested in restoring their wellbeing or treating themselves after a difficult year, as well as spending time reuniting with family and friends.

The adverts link through to a series of blog posts highlighting 10 reasons to make Ayrshire your calm place; luxury experiences in Ayrshire and Arran; 12 reasons to make Ayrshire and Arran your place for a summer break; and days out with the kids in Ayrshire and Arran with helpful suggestions and examples of the region’s places to stay, what to see and do, and eat and drink.

Digital articles are also featured in leading lifestyle magazine brands and adverts are running across Facebook as well as in the Arran Banner.

These adverts link to The Coig’s blog post: 12 reasons to make Ayrshire and Arran your place for a summer break.





The activity is a result of the Ayrshire Visitor Economy Strategy Group (AVESG), a sub-group of the Ayrshire Economic Partnership, chaired by VisitScotland chief executive Malcolm Roughead.

It includes tourism industry representatives as well as from North, South and East Ayrshire councils, Scottish Enterprise, Ayrshire Chamber of Commerce, The Coig, VisitArran and the Scottish Tourism Alliance.

Gordon Smith, regional director, VisitScotland, said: ‘Tourism is a vital part of Ayrshire and Arran’s economy – worth around £600 million pounds – and plays a key role in ensuring the region recovers from the current Covid-19 pandemic.

‘By coming together, tourism businesses can play their own part in ensuring the future of tourism across the region.

‘The AVESG is bringing a fresh approach to creating a successful, collaborative and thriving environment for tourism across the region under the banner of the Ayrshire and Arran Destination Alliance.

‘The Make It Yours campaign is a significant step for driving tourism success across the region.’

Businesses, organisations and visitors can join and share the campaign via #MakeItYours

Outdoor pursuits, such as Arran’s Mogabout 4×4 Safari, features in the campaign promoting Ayrshire and Arran as a tourist destination. No_B23marketing01

Ayrshire and Arran’s natural wealth of coastal destinations and activities features heavily in the campaign. No_B23marketing02